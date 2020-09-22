BOE's Bailey: UK recovery in Q3 is a little bit ahead of expectations

Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey





UK recovery has been quite rapid, substantial

But below the surface, the recovery is very uneven

The economy can be viewed as glass half-full or half-empty

Labour demand is weak, unemployment is higher than reported number

Investment is also very weak, but housing market is strong

Some token remarks there by Bailey but I don't think there is much he can offer at this stage as the central bank has to wait on Brexit developments and how the government responds to the latest developments surrounding the virus situation.



