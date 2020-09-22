BOE's Bailey: UK recovery in Q3 is a little bit ahead of expectations
Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey
- UK recovery has been quite rapid, substantial
- But below the surface, the recovery is very uneven
- The economy can be viewed as glass half-full or half-empty
- Labour demand is weak, unemployment is higher than reported number
- Investment is also very weak, but housing market is strong
Some token remarks there by Bailey but I don't think there is much he can offer at this stage as the central bank has to wait on Brexit developments and how the government responds to the latest developments surrounding the virus situation.