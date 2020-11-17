BOE's Bailey: QE at a time like this can prevent unwarranted tightening in financial conditions

Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey





BOE actions are not monetary financing

We have had encouraging news on the vaccine front

Vaccine news will play a major role in lowering level of uncertainty

We can now see some light at the end of the tunnel

But need to focus more on how the economy will look in the future

There are no grounds for complacency, expect BOE to be cautious

He sounds a tad more optimistic amid the recent vaccine news, as that may help to steer some of the pressure away from the debate on negative rates for now.





But as the UK economy continues to underwhelm and Brexit uncertainty reigns, it may be tough to distract from further easing measures for too long.





Bailey was scheduled to speak at 1115 GMT but the BOE has released the text of his speech ahead of time.



