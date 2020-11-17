BOE's Bailey: QE at a time like this can prevent unwarranted tightening in financial conditions
Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey
- BOE actions are not monetary financing
- We have had encouraging news on the vaccine front
- Vaccine news will play a major role in lowering level of uncertainty
- We can now see some light at the end of the tunnel
- But need to focus more on how the economy will look in the future
- There are no grounds for complacency, expect BOE to be cautious
- Full speech
He sounds a tad more optimistic amid the recent vaccine news, as that may help to steer some of the pressure away from the debate on negative rates for now.
But as the UK economy continues to underwhelm and Brexit uncertainty reigns, it may be tough to distract from further easing measures for too long.
Bailey was scheduled to speak at 1115 GMT but the BOE has released the text of his speech ahead of time.