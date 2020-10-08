BOE's Bailey: We are by no means out of firepower

Bailey says that the BOE will use policy actively and aggressively

BOE will use firepower as needed in the event of a 2nd, 3rd virus wave

Meanwhile, we're hearing more of the same from ECB vice president, Luis de Guindos, who says that the ECB themselves still have policy 'ammunition' currently.





Back to the BOE, the main talk has been pursuing negative rates. If the economic outlook takes a turn for the worse amid Brexit risks and the fallout from the withdrawal of government support measures, expect that focus to intensify in the coming months.



