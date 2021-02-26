BOE's Bailey: We do expect a negative quarter in Q1
Remarks by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey
- Impact of the virus crisis has been very unevenly felt across the economy
- Expects a negative quarter in Q1
- But not in any sense like the one seen in spring last year
- Full remarks
Some token commentary from Bailey there. He didn't really touch on anything policy-related but he does acknowledge that some business activity is showing evidence of pent-up demand and a pick-up despite the current economic situation.