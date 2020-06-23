BOE's Bailey: BOE still has some way to go to achieve gender diversity targets

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Nothing policy related coming from Bailey in his speech today

He mainly touched on gender diversity within the central bank, so nothing more to add to his remarks on monetary policy from yesterday. ICYMI, here's an earlier post on that.
