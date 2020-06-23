Subscription Confirmed!
BOE's Bailey: BOE still has some way to go to achieve gender diversity targets
ECB's de Cos: Central bank remains committed to avoid financial fragmentation
ECB says to lift ban on dividends, share buybacks for banks as soon as situation becomes clearer
SNB's Zurbruegg: Not concerned about possibility of being named a currency manipulator by the US
People’s Bank of China sets yuan reference rate at 7.0671 (vs. yesterday at 7.0865)