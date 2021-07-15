BOE's Bailey: Will not be rushed into raising rates despite rising inflation

Remarks by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey

  • Denies that BOE is being "casual" about inflation
  • BOE watching the economy closely
  • Yesterday's inflation number was higher than we thought it would be
  • Need to go through all evidence to assess to what extent it is likely to be transitory
He points out supply and demand imbalances as a key factor driving the recent surge in inflation, adding that "we expect that to in a sense balance out and revert". Cunliffe yesterday highlighted that there will be a firmer take in August, so we'll see.

