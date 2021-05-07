BOE's Broadbent: Bias towards easing at BOE is now less pronounced
Comments from the MPC member:
- Downside risks are less pronounced
- We need clear evidence of sustainable return of inflation to target before we start to remove policy accommodation
- Big open question is whether covid leads many people to decide they no longer need to be based in cities and instead work remotely
Cable is under a bit of pressure at the moment but that's coming with some broad USD strength and a bit of a risk-off tone creeping in. I wouldn't read anything into a little pre-NFP wobble.