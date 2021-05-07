BOE's Broadbent: Bias towards easing at BOE is now less pronounced

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the MPC member:

  • Downside risks are less pronounced
  • We need clear evidence of sustainable return of inflation to target before we start to remove policy accommodation
  • Big open question is whether covid leads many people to decide they no longer need to be based in cities and instead work remotely
Cable is under a bit of pressure at the moment but that's coming with some broad USD strength and a bit of a risk-off tone creeping in. I wouldn't read anything into a little pre-NFP wobble.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose