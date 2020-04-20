BOE's Broadbent: Coronavirus crisis is quite unlike a normal cyclical downturn

Comments by BOE MPC member, Ben Broadbent

Hard to think distinctly about the hit to demand, supply

Sees 'powerful demand effects' as a result of the virus impact

BOE stimulus designed so that hit to demand does not outstrip that to supply

Size of virus hit is 'very, very material'

Some token remarks there by Broadbent. Nothing that really stands out from the above. But best be sure that if liquidity strains start cropping up more persistently, one can expect the BOE and other central banks to step in once again.





Broadbent adds that a 35% drop in Q2 GDP is unfortunately 'not an unrealistic number'.



