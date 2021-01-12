BOE's Broadbent: Pandemic has depressed inflation by a bit less than anticipated
Remarks by BOE policymaker, Ben Broadbent
- Consequences on consumption in terms of cost pressures are probably limited
- Expect unemployment to rise once furlough scheme is wound down
- Unemployment will be the best of measure of slack in the economy
The headline remark is interesting but unless inflation is on a sustainable recovery path, it still wouldn't do the BOE much good to consider a change from its current policy stance.