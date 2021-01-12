BOE's Broadbent: Pandemic has depressed inflation by a bit less than anticipated

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Ben Broadbent

  • Consequences on consumption in terms of cost pressures are probably limited
  • Expect unemployment to rise once furlough scheme is wound down
  • Unemployment will be the best of measure of slack in the economy
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The headline remark is interesting but unless inflation is on a sustainable recovery path, it still wouldn't do the BOE much good to consider a change from its current policy stance.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose