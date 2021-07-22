BOE's Broadbent: We put a lot of weight on inflation expectations; they are showing mixed picture

Further remarks by Broadbent

We will not let inflation expectations become seriously unanchored

So far, they have not been

It is not inevitable that there will be second round inflation effects





On his final remark, he's alluding to the fact that there might be negative inflation seen in some categories around this time next year i.e. shipping costs and commodities, after the rise due to pent-up demand and economic reopening from this year.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That said, it also depends on the length of this supposed transitory period of inflation.

Broadbent continues to keep things in the balance ahead of the next BOE policy meeting in August and that any hawkish expectations may have to be dialed back a little.