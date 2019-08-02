BOE's Carney: A no-deal Brexit economic shock will be instantaneous

Further comments by Carney


  • Automotive, food, chemical and transport sectors would be most affect by no-deal
  • A no-deal Brexit will be inflationary
  • BOE response to a no-deal outcome will not be automatic
  • We'll do everything we can to support the economy
  • But reiterates that there are limits to what the BOE can do
It's pretty much a Brexit discussion more than anything else. As soon as the question touches on what the BOE can do, he goes back to their default position as seen yesterday. Very standard stuff and nothing that stands out so far.

