BOE's Carney: Bailey brings unparalleled experience to the central bank

Incumbent BOE governor, Mark Carney, gives his endorsement to Andrew Bailey's appointment to succeed him next year







ForexLive

As for the monetary policy side of things, his background isn't too unfamiliar as he served as deputy BOE governor from 2013 to 2016. But generally, I would expect his views to be more in line with what we have seen from Carney all this while.

In essence, he is the "safe" choice for the BOE to go with considering his Brexit views are more aligned with the government and that they still have to navigate through this precarious phase over the coming year(s).