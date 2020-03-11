BOE's Carney: Economic shock from virus could be large and sharp, but should be temporary

Comments by BOE governor, Mark Carney


  • BOE measures will prevent temporary disruption from causing longer-term damage
  • Incoming governor Bailey took part in all of today's BOE decisions
  • Govt will announce series of measures in budget to help households, businesses
  • Economic shock will hurt both supply and demand in the UK
  • BOE coordinating with Treasury to ensure measures have maximum impact
  • BOE will take all necessary further steps to help UK economy
I think the key takeaway here is that they acknowledged the fact that they are acting as a coordinated measure with the government. That certainly gives out an air of confidence and also that they involved Andrew Bailey in the decision-making process.

