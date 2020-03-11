BOE's Carney: Economic shock from virus could be large and sharp, but should be temporary

Comments by BOE governor, Mark Carney





BOE measures will prevent temporary disruption from causing longer-term damage

Incoming governor Bailey took part in all of today's BOE decisions

Govt will announce series of measures in budget to help households, businesses

Economic shock will hurt both supply and demand in the UK

BOE coordinating with Treasury to ensure measures have maximum impact

BOE will take all necessary further steps to help UK economy

I think the key takeaway here is that they acknowledged the fact that they are acting as a coordinated measure with the government. That certainly gives out an air of confidence and also that they involved Andrew Bailey in the decision-making process.



