BOE's Carney: Expects to see one or two quarters of impact on growth from coronavirus

Carney says that the prospect is that the virus will cause disruption, not destruction to the economy





We are beyond the containment phase for the virus, now on to the delay phase

Financial system is more resilient than that in 2008

Virus impact should be less persistent than 2008 shock

Personally, I don't think you can quite compare the nature of the disruption and economic fallout of the current situation to what happened back in 2008-09.





This no doubt will have a short-lived impact with not much long-term repercussions - once the world can find a cure/vaccine for the virus that is - but for now, the potential ramifications could be far greater if it continues to cause heavier supply-side shocks.



