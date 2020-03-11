BOE's Carney: Fiscal policy is needed as a complement to central bank action

Further comments by Carney


  • The public expects authorities to act in a situation like this
  • Coordinated rate cuts in 2008 were needed 'to get to the weekend'
  • This time around, not in a place to 'make it to the weekend'
The steps by the BOE and the UK government (that will follow later) today looks to be doing the job as the pound is taking heart in the coordinated response to help the UK economy.

Carney also reaffirmed that in his remarks and that is helping with confidence to some degree, but let's see if it can last as the virus situation continues to brew globally.
