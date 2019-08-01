BOE's Carney: Global trade tensions have intensified
BOE governor Mark Carney begins his press conference
- Perceived chance of a no-deal Brexit has risen
- Response to Brexit could be in either direction
- Impact of trade tensions is larger than anticipated
- Underlying UK growth is now below potential
- Sees UK investment falling further in Q3
- Domestic inflationary pressures have strengthened
He's just outlining the central bank's message in the statement so far, giving nothing away but I'm sure he'll be pressed more on his thoughts about a no-deal Brexit outcome. Cable remains steady at 1.2100-15 levels, little change since before the statement/decision earlier.