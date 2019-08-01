BOE's Carney: Global trade tensions have intensified

BOE governor Mark Carney begins his press conference





Perceived chance of a no-deal Brexit has risen

Response to Brexit could be in either direction

Impact of trade tensions is larger than anticipated

Underlying UK growth is now below potential

Sees UK investment falling further in Q3

Domestic inflationary pressures have strengthened

He's just outlining the central bank's message in the statement so far, giving nothing away but I'm sure he'll be pressed more on his thoughts about a no-deal Brexit outcome. Cable remains steady at 1.2100-15 levels, little change since before the statement/decision earlier.



