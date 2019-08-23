BOE's Carney says UK economy is operating just below potential

Surveys point to economy stagnating in Q3

After no-deal Brexit it would be more likely to ease policy than not

"Limited and gradual" interest rate increases likely to be needed if there's a Brexit deal

Underlying UK growth is likely positive but muted

US dollar dominance of financial system increases risks of a global liquidity trap

Reducing dollar spillovers should be long-term goal

Calls for a multi-polar reserve currency system



Weak business investment is biggest UK headwind

Synthetic hegemonic currency could dampen domineering influence of the US dollar on global trade

Full speech



He's calling for a Libra-like currency to the end the dollar's dominance. That's a good idea, I just don't think the US would ever allow it.





In terms of monetary policy, I would have expected something more dovish given that other central banks are cutting.

