BOE's Carney: Today's data is consistent with picture of soft underlying growth

BOE governor, Mark Carney, is speaking at the launch of the £20 banknote

Says that UK data is fairly volatile at the moment

BOE is ready for any Brexit contingency

Says that there is plenty of time for the government to choose a new BOE governor

GBP remains more volatile than usual because of wide range of Brexit outcomes

With the Brexit debacle still taking center stage, the BOE continues to stay sidelined for the time being. There isn't anything from Carney here to really offer much of an impact.





Cable still holds higher on the day at 1.2250 currently as the dollar continues to stay weaker across the board in the European morning.



