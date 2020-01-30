BOE's Carney: UK recovery appears to be on track

Carney comments in the press conference





Survey data suggests UK economic activity has picked up sharply since the election

It is less of a case of 'so far, so good', than 'so far, good enough'

It is important for hard data to follow through

Global growth is picking up, caution is warranted

Coronavirus is a reminder on the need to stay vigilant

Recovery in UK growth and inflation are not yet assured

Domestic price inflation appears to be muted

Core inflation has slowed

Margin of slack has been greater than previously estimated

He's not really giving much to markets, with his remarks pretty much reaffirming existing sentiment picked up from recent economic data releases and global headlines.





At this stage, I'm starting to wonder if there is really anything for the pound to keep up the jump from the decision. Besides traders covering back pricing on the on-hold decision today, we will have to wait on further data to reaffirm how the BOE is going to react next.









Cable is back above its key hourly moving averages but I reckon any gains above 1.3100 and especially 1.3150 will be tough to come by.



