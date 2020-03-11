BOE's Carney: We can cut rates below 0.25% to close to but above 0%

Carney is taking questions from the press now





Still very early to judge scale of virus impact on UK economy

We have anecdotal evidence of sharp fall in UK trading conditions

Evidence of hit to UK retailers have mounted over past ten days

QE and assets purchases are very much part of BOE toolkit

Today's move by the BOE is a 'big, big package'

The coronavirus situation will pass, but how long remains to be seen

He's not acknowledging delving into negative rates just yet and he is also defending keeping rates above the current lower-bound of 0.10% by reiterating that the stimulus package announced today is a 'big, big package'.





So far, nothing that stands out too much from the remarks by Carney after the decision.



