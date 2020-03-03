BOE's Carney: We will take all necessary steps to support the UK economy

BOE governor Mark Carney comments in parliament





BOE will take all necessary steps to support UK economy, financial system

BOE's role is to help UK businesses, households manage through an economic shock

It could prove to be a large one but will ultimately be temporary

Disappointed that global economy remains in a low growth, low inflation equilibrium

UK economy is recovering but it is still early days

Carney also notes that his vote during the January policy meeting is 'more finely balanced', but I reckon with the recent worries surrounding the virus outbreak and its impact on the domestic and global economy, they may very well be forced into action on 26 March.





And he sure is dropping a lot of hints about it, as seen by the headline reading.



