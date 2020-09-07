BoE's chief economist Andy Haldane warns against furlough extension

Bank of England Andy Haldane speaking with UK media (City A.M. ) saying the COVID-19

"has already delivered lasting structural change to the economy which does mean, regrettably, some businesses will probably not make it through and some jobs may well not be coming back."

And thus extending the government's job retention scheme would prevent a "necessary process of adjustment" taking place:

the most painless thing that can be done is to recognise that and then put in place a process of adapting...to that new world, re-equipping [employees and businesses] to the new world of business new world of work.



















