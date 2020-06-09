BOEs Cunliffe: Covid crisis is very far from over
Bank of England's Cunliffe speaking
- Covid 19 crisis is very far from over
- Likely to be great deal of pain for financial sector
- Another sharp repricing of risk is still possible but 1st stage of crisis is over
- Money market funds source of vulnerability
- Negative rates are one possible tool the Bank of England might use to support demand
- There are mixed views of the evidence in favor of negative rates
- MPC will want to think about impact negative rates would have on UK financial system
- Negative rates have led to confusion among firms and households and areas where they have been implemented