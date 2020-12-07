BOE's Haldane: Nationwide spending spree could help economy recover
Comments in a Daily Mail interview
- Nationwide spending spree could help economy to recovery more quickly than forecasters have predicted
- 'Consumer spending has come back at real pace' after restrictions were loosened last week
A big question mark in the recovery is what happens to all the money that people have saved during the pandemic? Savings rates everywhere have jumped and how and when that money is spent is a big wild card.