BOE's Haldane says he saw mixed signals about the economy in regional visit
BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane, had a series of online meetings with businesses and community groups in Northeast EnglandHaldane remarked that:
"While the outlook is inevitably uncertain, given the possibility of further job losses, most felt relatively upbeat about the outlook. So far, then, so good. But there are people previously 'just about managing' have suddenly found themselves struggling, increasingly reliant on food banks."
He also pointed out that estate agents have said they had seen a rapid rebound in activity since the reopening in May, probably reflecting pent-up demand.
Just be mindful that Haldane's views may be slightly skewed to his own bias as he was the sole dissenter at the BOE's June meeting, voting against the expansion of QE.