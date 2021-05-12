BoE's Haldane says UK inflation is likely to be above 2% by the end of 2021

Bank of England Chief Economist Haldane

UK inflation is likely to be above 2% target by the end of 2021

in a year from now its realistic to expect UK GDP growth in the double-digits

housing market is 'going gangbusters'



But the miracle could turn to ashes if it sparks a wave of inflation, he warns. He is, therefore, calling for the Bank to rein back the extraordinary scale of its quantitative easing or money-printing to nip the risk of runaway price rises in the bud.



