BoE's Haldane says UK inflation is likely to be above 2% by the end of 2021

  • UK inflation is likely to be above 2% target by the end of 2021
  • in a year from now its realistic to expect UK GDP growth in the double-digits 
  •  housing market is 'going gangbusters'
  • But the miracle could turn to ashes if it sparks a wave of inflation, he warns. He is, therefore, calling for the Bank to rein back the extraordinary scale of its quantitative easing or money-printing to nip the risk of runaway price rises in the bud.
