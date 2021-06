BOE's Haldane: The time calls for immediate thought, and action, on unwinding QE

Remarks by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane

Asymmetric QE response function nudges us towards that fiscal danger zone

Adds to concerns about the erosion of monetary policy independence

This is the most dangerous moment inflation-targeting has so far faced

Expects UK inflation to be nearer to 4% than 3%

Policy may see a 'Minsky moment', a taper tantrum without the taper



Even if just a risk, it is a risk that is rising fast and which is best managed ex-ante rather than responded to ex-post

Just keep in mind that Haldane is due to leave the central bank at the end of September and he has been voicing such hawkish remarks since May, when he dissented against the board and voted to reduce QE purchases already at the time.