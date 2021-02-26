BOE's Haldane: There is risk of central bank complacency allowing the inflation cat out of the bag

Comments by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane





High degree of two-sided uncertainty on inflation is understandable

We might see higher and more sustained rise in UK inflation than expected

We may potentially overshoot target for a more sustained period

If economies bounce on vaccine, policy could overstimulate the economy

In turn, also overstimulate inflation pressures

But also reasonable to expect disinflationary trends to persist

Costs to the economy and BOE getting these judgments wrong could be significant





Then again, that owes much to the fact that the UK is progressing well on the vaccine rollout. So, that needs to be taken into consideration as well.



