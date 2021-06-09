BOE's Haldane: We may need to start turning off the stimulus tap

Remarks by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane


  • UK economy going 'gangbusters' at the moment
  • Need to keep up momentum to get people into work
  • Need to keep spending demand in economy strong
  • Some pay rises might be needed
  • Already seeing some pretty punch pressures on prices
  • We could start tightening the tap on QE
  • Could ultimately start to turn QE around
  • Need not become too dependent on monetary medicine
The pound is getting a slight lift on the comments by Haldane here, with GBP/USD rising from 1.4156 to 1.4183 though still keeping key resistance at 1.4200.

Just be reminded that Haldane is due to leave after the June policy meeting so he is perhaps coming out to try and speak his mind rather than stay in the lane.

Also, in case you forgot, Haldane was the sole dissenter arguing to reduce QE in May.
