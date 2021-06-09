BOE's Haldane: We may need to start turning off the stimulus tap

Remarks by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane





UK economy going 'gangbusters' at the moment

Need to keep up momentum to get people into work

Need to keep spending demand in economy strong

Some pay rises might be needed

Already seeing some pretty punch pressures on prices

We could start tightening the tap on QE

Could ultimately start to turn QE around

Need not become too dependent on monetary medicine





Just be reminded that Haldane is due to leave after the June policy meeting so he is perhaps coming out to try and speak his mind rather than stay in the lane.





The pound is getting a slight lift on the comments by Haldane here, with GBP/USD rising from 1.4156 to 1.4183 though still keeping key resistance at 1.4200.