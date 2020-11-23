BOE's Haldane: UK economy has probably recouped around two thirds of pandemic losses

Comments by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane

Vaccine offers hope

Burden of hardship fallen disproportionately on lowest paid, lower skilled workers

Risk that anxiety leads to a gloom loop

Well, after the Q3 rebound the UK economy is still some 9.7% lower when compared to the end of 2019. For some context, that makes it equivalent to 2014 levels and still 8.3% lower compared to where it was back in February.





As for his remarks on the 'rich getting richer, poor getting poorer', he should be looking in the mirror because central banks have been the absolute cause of that.



