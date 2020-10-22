BOE's Haldane: We are studying negative rates, but doesn't mean that it will be used

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by Haldane

BOE
  • Nothing new to say on negative rates
  • BOE is doing work on negative rates, not the same as being ready to use it
  • Monetary policy can provide more of a cushion to the crisis
  • But more of the heavy lifting has to be done by fiscal policy
The messaging from the BOE on negative interest rates policy (NIRP) is still a confusing one, as evident by comments by MPC member Vlieghe yesterday here and here.

As much as Haldane wants to deflect and keep the market "guessing", it seems like going down the NIRP path is an inevitability for the BOE next year - if not the year after perhaps.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose