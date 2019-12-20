BOE's Haskel: Current data justifies looser monetary policy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE policymaker, Jonathan Haskel


  • UK outlook has weakened in the past year
  • Cutting rates now would be insurance against rates getting stuck near zero in future
  • Downside risks linger over BOE forecasts
  • Brexit uncertainties may become entrenched and world economy may weaken
  • Sees substantial chance of "quite weak" UK inflation in the near-term
ForexLive
On the balance of things, this is a bit more of a dovish take but he does also comment that the BOE may need "slow and gradual" rate hikes if the path to a post-Brexit trade agreement is smoother than expected.

