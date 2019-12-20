BOE's Haskel: Current data justifies looser monetary policy

Comments by BOE policymaker, Jonathan Haskel





UK outlook has weakened in the past year

Cutting rates now would be insurance against rates getting stuck near zero in future

Downside risks linger over BOE forecasts

Brexit uncertainties may become entrenched and world economy may weaken

Sees substantial chance of "quite weak" UK inflation in the near-term

On the balance of things, this is a bit more of a dovish take but he does also comment that the BOE may need "slow and gradual" rate hikes if the path to a post-Brexit trade agreement is smoother than expected.



