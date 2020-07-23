BOE's Haskel: I am concerned about the economy "getting stuck" and only recovering slowly

Comments by BOE policymaker, Jonathan Haskel





That may see an undershoot on inflation target

Evidence is emerging that the dominant driver of fall in activity will be on the demand side, not the supply side

Path of recovery crucially depends on fear of the virus

Also depends on the fear - or realisation - of unemployment A couple of token remarks but it continues to just reaffirm that the BOE is in a wait-and-see mode in gauging the economic recovery before doing much else. The headline comment can basically be applied to all central banks right now.





The data from May to June - and parts of July - have been positive, but they mainly reaffirm that we have moved on from the bottom seen in April. As for a consistent and more significant pickup in the recovery, that remains a question mark until Q4 perhaps.