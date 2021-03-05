BOE's Haskel: We remain open to the possibility that the economy might need further support

Must be ready to deploy, as and when needed, all the tools available to the MPC

We expect UK to return to pre-pandemic growth rates but will not make up for lost time and this, at least in the medium term, the level of economic output is permanently lower or 'scarred'

My views on the supply outlook are balanced

Likely that the majority of industries will return to the workplace when the pandemic restrictions are lifted, lessening the impact of structural change from this quarter

Vaccines and consumer spending are potential upside risks

Little risk of sustained upside inflation

Haskel is a dove and this fits with that. I just can't see the BOE loosening further though, not with 20 million Britons already vaccinated.





I do sympathize with his point that the transition away from government support is a considerable test for the economy. Everyone is watching and waiting for central banks to tighten but fiscal policy is the first round of tightening and the first challenge.

