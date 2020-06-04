Subscription Confirmed!
EUR/USD keeps a little lower near 1.1200, focus on the ECB later today
USD/JPY tests waters above 109.00 as buyers keep the upside break going
Dollar holds a little firmer to start the session
Major indices close higher. S&P on longest winning streak since February
NASDAQ 100 rises 0.6% to suppress all time closing record
BOE's Hauser: Negative rates won't happen in the near-term
BOE's Hauser: Coronavirus outbreak may put markets under strain again
BOJ has no plans to buy municipal bonds for now
ECB monetary policy meeting Thursday 4 June 2020 - preview of the QE change
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1012 (vs. yesterday at 7.1315)