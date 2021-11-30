BOE's Mann: Omicron is a particular question mark over consumer confidence
Comments from Mann:
- Omicron could leave us in situation of more slack in demand for services
- Variant could alter rotation to spending on services from goods
- Surge in goods and energy prices likely to moderate
What's not understood by everyone is that spending on goods is much higher than pre-pandemic and that's created demand-led inflation. Central bankers believe people will soon shift spending to services instead, cooling demand and prices.