BOE's Mann: Omicron is a particular question mark over consumer confidence

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Mann:

  • Omicron could leave us in situation of more slack in demand for services
  • Variant could alter rotation to spending on services from goods
  • Surge in goods and energy prices likely to moderate
What's not understood by everyone is that spending on goods is much higher than pre-pandemic and that's created demand-led inflation. Central bankers believe people will soon shift spending to services instead, cooling demand and prices.

