BOE's Mann says signal from 5Y5Y inflation measures not troubling

Five year inflation five years forward is at the highest in +8 years





That's the chart Mann was asked about, which shows the market increasingly worried about inflation.







Justin wrote earlier about a similar chart for the eurozone.





The pressure is going to be on central bankers in the months ahead if prices stay elevated. That said, gas prices have come down intraday after an earlier 11% spike.





Other comments:

Markets have brought forward prospects for BOE tightening in2022. This is not supportive for inflation surge

Expects demand for goods to taper off

Price growth for natural gas is pretty extreme but need to look if it will continue





