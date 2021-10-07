BOE's Pill: Balance of risks shifting towards great concerns about inflation outlook

Remarks by BOE chief economist, Huw Pill

Expects interest rates to remain at relatively low levels for the coming years

Even as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes

Current inflation strength looks to prove more lasting than anticipated originally

BOE plans to unwind stock of asset purchases in the best way possible





The BOE will likely have to deal with high inflation pressures with a rate hike or two but they will still be crossing their fingers and wishing every night that the root of the problem i.e. supply and capacity constraints will ease going into next year.



