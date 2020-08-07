BOE's Ramsden: Debt, higher borrowing was a necessary response to the pandemic
BOE policymaker, Dave Ramsden, comments to CNBC
- Yields in the gilt market are extraordinarily low
- Trends over many years have pushed down rates
Well, yields are obviously low when you keep toying around with the idea of negative rates. But hey, who am I to say. Ramsden also reaffirms the central bank's stance from the policy meeting yesterday that inflation will return to pre-virus levels but "will take some time".