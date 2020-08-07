BOE's Ramsden: Debt, higher borrowing was a necessary response to the pandemic

BOE policymaker, Dave Ramsden, comments to CNBC

Yields in the gilt market are extraordinarily low

Trends over many years have pushed down rates

Well, yields are obviously low when you keep toying around with the idea of negative rates. But hey, who am I to say. Ramsden also reaffirms the central bank's stance from the policy meeting yesterday that inflation will return to pre-virus levels but "will take some time".



