BOE's Ramsden: I can envision considering tightening sooner that I previously expected

I put more weight on my inflationary scenario than deflationary scenario

After wave of labor supply, likely to still be short of full employment

Inflation is currently well above 2%

It's too early to rule out deflationary scenario

'Transitory' does not mean 'here today gone tomorrow'

As conditions for tightening are met, there's also the question of how we might tighten

Inflation is already overshooting the target and it is less clear that there remains a degree of spare capacity

CPI could rise as high as 4% for a period later this year before falling back to 2%

There are certainly upside risks to household spending

These are certainly some hawkish comments but that fits in with Ramsden's usual stance.

