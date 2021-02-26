BOE's Ramsden: Rising yields reflect good news on economy
Comments from the MPC member
- Pick-up in gilt yields is a corollary of more positive news in economy, not inflation worry
- There will be a high bar to unwinding UK monetary easing
- We do keep a close eye on markets, there has been volatility in recent days
- Gilt market pricing is orderly as of now
- I see market moves as a reflation trade, not an inflation trade
- Reflation trade is driven by US
The bond market is much more orderly today.