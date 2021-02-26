BOE's Ramsden: Rising yields reflect good news on economy

Pick-up in gilt yields is a corollary of more positive news in economy, not inflation worry

There will be a high bar to unwinding UK monetary easing

We do keep a close eye on markets, there has been volatility in recent days

Gilt market pricing is orderly as of now

I see market moves as a reflation trade, not an inflation trade

Reflation trade is driven by US

The bond market is much more orderly today.

