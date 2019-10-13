BoE's Ramsden says if there is another Brexit extension, sees less of a case for more policy accommodation

Ramsden is a member of the Bank of England Deputy Governor Monetary Policy Committee

The UK Telegraph with his comments.

in case of a temporary Brexit extension he sees less of a case for a more accommodative monetary position

company wage costs are picking up quite significantly - will drive domestic inflation pressure

thinks spare capacity in UK economy might not have opened up that much despite weakness in underlying growth







An noted in prior posts, GBP lower to open the week here in early trading, circa 1.2610 GBPUSD




