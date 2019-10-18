BOE's Ramsden: Smooth Brexit would put rate hikes on the table

Comments by BOE deputy governor, Dave Ramsden

BOE to watch currency markets on Sunday after Brexit vote

Pound swings are making things complex

Says that 'limited and gradual' is a reasonable framing of rate hike stance

The Brexit endgame is potentially approaching and it may also remove the shackles off the BOE - finally. I still think a rate hike isn't a given considering how the UK economy is performing - alongside the global outlook - but we'll see.



