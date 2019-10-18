BOE's Ramsden: Smooth Brexit would put rate hikes on the table

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE deputy governor, Dave Ramsden

  • BOE to watch currency markets on Sunday after Brexit vote
  • Pound swings are making things complex
  • Says that 'limited and gradual' is a reasonable framing of rate hike stance
ForexLive
The Brexit endgame is potentially approaching and it may also remove the shackles off the BOE - finally. I still think a rate hike isn't a given considering how the UK economy is performing - alongside the global outlook - but we'll see.

