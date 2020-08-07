BOE's Ramsden: We are not actively planning for negative rates

Further comments by Ramsden





We are using tried and test policies such as QE

Important to stress that negative rates are now in the toolbox

Financial structure is a key conditionality for negative rates

Believes that BOE can support the transition by keeping rates low The BOE published a box on negative rates in its policy report yesterday - the first time it has done so - and that is inviting market participants to get used to the idea that policymakers are almost likely to pursue such a measure if the economic recovery falters.





Ramsden's remarks reaffirms their current stance that now is not the time to be pursuing such measures but it is part of the consideration moving forward.