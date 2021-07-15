BOE's Saunders: BOE not doing average inflation targeting, unlike the Fed

Further remarks by Saunders

Result of BOE review into sequencing of future tightening likely before year-end

BOE has always said that QE could be reviewed The final remark was when he was questioned on whether stopping QE early would damaged the central bank's credibility. I guess this pretty much reveals which side of the camp he is on, but we'll have to see how many others adopt a similar position.





Cable moved to a high of 1.3898 on his remarks from earlier but gains appear to be stalling at 1.3900 again, as they have over the past two weeks. Now trading at 1.3875.