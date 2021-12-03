BOE's Saunders: Economic impact of omicron a key consideration for December meeting

Assumptions are uncertain in light of omicron variant

Within the range of possibilities that it could significantly affect economic outlook

In considering if and when to adjust rates, there is always a case to wait for data

But a continued delay could also be costly

A delay could require more abrupt and painful policy tightening later

It is likely that any rise in bank rate would be limited

It sounded as if he's taking a bit of a step back from his hawkish dissents in recent months but he is quick to clarify that any potential delays to tightening policy may be a misstep by the central bank in the bigger picture of things.