BOE's Saunders: Economic impact of omicron a key consideration for December meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by BOE policymaker, Michael Saunders

  • Assumptions are uncertain in light of omicron variant
  • Within the range of possibilities that it could significantly affect economic outlook
  • In considering if and when to adjust rates, there is always a case to wait for data
  • But a continued delay could also be costly
  • A delay could require more abrupt and painful policy tightening later
  • It is likely that any rise in bank rate would be limited
It sounded as if he's taking a bit of a step back from his hawkish dissents in recent months but he is quick to clarify that any potential delays to tightening policy may be a misstep by the central bank in the bigger picture of things.

In case you need a reminder, Saunders has been one to advocate for a hike in the bank rate in November alongside Ramsden here.

