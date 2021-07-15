BOE's Saunders: It may become appropriate fairly soon to withdraw some stimulus







Cable moving up from 1.3840 to a session high of 1.3875 though price action is still relatively contained between 1.3800 and 1.3900 throughout the week so far.

The talk on rate hikes is also something that will be welcome by sterling bulls as Saunders is already floating the possibility - albeit one that will be a limited, gradual rise.