BOE's Saunders says that it is safer to err on the side of easing too much

Comments by BOE policymaker, Michael Saunders





And then tightening later if needed

Risks to the economy are to the downside

It is unlikely that data until June meeting would negate the case for further stimulus

But with limited policy space, there is less scope to get the economy back on track

Some recovery in economic activity is likely as lockdown eases

Sees risks of the UK falling into a 'lowflation' trap

The risks of a pickup in inflation are negligible

He's making it clear that he will push for more QE in the June meeting and I reckon other policymakers will feel compelled to do the same as well. But his remarks on the inflation outlook are relatively dovish i.e. current policy measures will stay for a long time.





He doesn't make any major mention to negative rates though, besides a mention of the 'neutral level of rates are inherently uncertain'. The full speech can be found here





The pound has eased to a low of 1.2238 from around 1.2255 earlier before his remarks.



