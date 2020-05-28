BOE's Saunders says would not rule out negative rates, but not necessarily would rule it in either

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Saunders says he has nothing to add beyond what Bailey remarked last week

In case you missed it, he is referring to the remarks by BOE governor Bailey to the UK parliament last week here.
