BOE's Saunders: UK economy has significant spare capacity

Comments by BOE policymaker, Michael Saunders

Unemployment to rise when furlough ends

Furlough has helped to limit unemployment level

Elevated unemployment would be a sign that UK has too much spare capacity

That would push inflation back below target

Sees factors that could cause a slow, incomplete recovery





That's a bit more of a dovish take on the outlook for the labour market, but we'll get a better idea if and when the government decides to remove the furlough program - currently set to run until the end of April at least.